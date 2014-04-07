FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Wesfarmers to sell insurance broking unit to Arthur J. Gallagher
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
April 7, 2014 / 12:10 AM / 3 years ago

Wesfarmers to sell insurance broking unit to Arthur J. Gallagher

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia’s Wesfarmers Ltd (WES.AX) has agreed to sell its insurance broking and premium funding businesses to Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (AJG.N) for A$1.01 billion ($938.74 million), the company said on Monday.

The sale, following another deal for Wesfarmers to sell its insurance underwriting businesses to Insurance Australia Group Ltd (IAG.AX) for A$1.85 billion, is subject to regulatory approvals that include Australia’s Foreign Investment Review Board, Wesfarmers said.

Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.