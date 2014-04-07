Wesfarmers to sell insurance broking unit to Arthur J. Gallagher

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia’s Wesfarmers Ltd (WES.AX) has agreed to sell its insurance broking and premium funding businesses to Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (AJG.N) for A$1.01 billion ($938.74 million), the company said on Monday.

The sale, following another deal for Wesfarmers to sell its insurance underwriting businesses to Insurance Australia Group Ltd (IAG.AX) for A$1.85 billion, is subject to regulatory approvals that include Australia’s Foreign Investment Review Board, Wesfarmers said.