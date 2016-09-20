FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Beached humpback whale rescued off Australian coast
September 20, 2016 / 2:55 PM / a year ago

Beached humpback whale rescued off Australian coast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sydney (Reuters) - A humpback whale has been cut free from a fishing net by a rescue team after becoming entangled and beached in shallow water off the Queensland coast in Australia on Tuesday.

Helicopter footage showed Marine Parks rangers sailing out in Moreton Bay to free the 12-metre (39 feet) whale, which was trapped in about one meter (three feet) of water, Australia's Nine Network reported.

Once the net was cut, the whale was able to swim out to sea with the help of rising tides. 

Reporting by Jill Gralow. Editing by Patrick Johnston

