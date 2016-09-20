Beached humpback whale rescued off Australian coast

Sydney (Reuters) - A humpback whale has been cut free from a fishing net by a rescue team after becoming entangled and beached in shallow water off the Queensland coast in Australia on Tuesday.

Helicopter footage showed Marine Parks rangers sailing out in Moreton Bay to free the 12-metre (39 feet) whale, which was trapped in about one meter (three feet) of water, Australia's Nine Network reported.

Once the net was cut, the whale was able to swim out to sea with the help of rising tides.