Four killed by wildfires in Western Australia as heatwave heads east

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Three European workers were among four people killed in one of a series of wildfires sparked by lightning in Western Australia, local media reported on Thursday, a deadly start to the summer bushfire season.

Western Australia police said the deaths occurred in the North Cascade fire near Esperance, in the state’s southwest, where some 300,000 hectares have been burned. The blaze is one of three major fires burning in the state since Sunday.

The Australian Broadcasting Corp and other local media said two women, one from Norway and one from Germany, and one British man were killed in their vehicle as they tried to escape the flames. All three were working on rural properties in the area, a key wheat-producing region. The fourth victim was a local farmer who died while trying to warn neighbours about the blaze.

Farmers are now counting the cost of the fires, which hit just as harvesting was getting under way, causing significant crop losses and destroying equipment, fences and farm buildings.

The fires have been fuelled by an extreme weather system that is now heading east, threatening South Australia on Thursday.

“There was an inland trough that brought hot, dry and windy conditions, creating these catastrophic fire conditions,” said Darryl Vink, forecaster at the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM).

The areas of South Australia at biggest risk of bush fires are rural regions, but forecasters said much of the state remains in “severe fire danger” with high temperatures, strong winds and very low humidity.

Temperatures in South Australia were forecast to top 45 degrees Celsius (113 Fahrenheit) on Thursday, and to reach 40 degrees near Sydney on Friday near Sydney - unusually hot for so early in the summer.

Wildfires are an annual event in Australia, but signs of rising summer temperatures have prompted some scientists to warn that climate change could increase the length and intensity of the fire season.

The hot, dry, windy conditions have spurred comparisons with the “Black Saturday” fires of 2009, which killed almost 200 people in the state of Victoria.