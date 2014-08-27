FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shaun the sheep, when shorn, may turn out to be world's woolliest
August 27, 2014 / 5:05 AM / 3 years ago

Shaun the sheep, when shorn, may turn out to be world's woolliest

Samantha Mountford

1 Min Read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Two Australian farmers say that they may have found the world’s woolliest sheep, whose estimated 25 kg (55 lb) coat, if confirmed, could shatter the world record currently held by neighboring New Zealand.

Shaun the sheep was found on Sunday wandering in a country area near the town of Oatlands, 84 km (52 miles) from Hobart, the capital of Tasmania, the largely rural island state off Australia’s southeastern coast.

“He couldn’t see very well because of the wool over his face, so I snuck up behind him and grabbed ahold of him,” farmer Peter Hazell told reporters.

The six-year-old merino sheep had likely never been shorn in his life, the farmers said, but he was due to have a date with the clippers in the next few days.

The Australian farmers say they anticipate Shaun will overtake the current world record, held by a New Zealand sheep called Shrek.

Reporting by Samantha Mountford; Editing by Nick Macfie

