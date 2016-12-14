Bob Dylan to perform in Sweden in April after Nobel no-show
STOCKHOLM Nobel literature laureate Bob Dylan will perform in Sweden in April, offering the singer a chance to give the lecture that is a requirement for getting the $870,000 prize.
SYDNEY 'Democracy sausage' was named Australia's word of the year on Wednesday after the term was embraced at this year's national election to describe the tradition of grilling sausages on barbecues for hungry voters at polling booths.
Australia's National Dictionary Centre, which chooses the year's most prominent word, said 'democracy sausage' emerged victorious after it gained a large exposure on social media during the July 2 election.
"Democracy sausage is, we think, pretty much the best thing to come out of the federal election, we reckon it won the popular vote," Australian National Dictionary editor and researcher Julia Robinson told Reuters by telephone from the nation's capital Canberra.
The dictionary defines 'democracy sausage' as "a barbecued sausage served on a slice of bread, bought at a polling booth sausage sizzle on election day".
It beat out shortlisted contenders including "shoey," which is the act of drinking alcohol from a shoe, made popular by Australian Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, and "smashed avo", which is short for the popular breakfast of smashed avocado on bread or toast.
"Democracy sausage" will be added to the next edition of Australia's national dictionary, which was last published in August and contains 16,000 uniquely Aussie words, Robinson said.
(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Michael Perry)
STOCKHOLM Nobel literature laureate Bob Dylan will perform in Sweden in April, offering the singer a chance to give the lecture that is a requirement for getting the $870,000 prize.
LONDON A guitar owned by American rocker Jimi Hendrix is expected to fetch more than 80,000 pounds ($101,000) when it goes under the hammer in London on Thursday as part of the annual entertainment sale by British auction house Bonhams.
SHANGHAI Ma Yiqing, 24, is typical of China's younger generation - he uses his credit card frequently and borrows from online platforms to fund his shopping habits. In a pinch, he is happy to fall back on a lender closer to home - his mum and dad.