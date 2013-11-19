Australia's WorleyParsons plunges 20 pct after profit warning

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Shares in Australia’s WorleyParsons Ltd (WOR.AX) fell as much as 20 pct on Wednesday morning, after the company cut its 2014 full-year profit guidance due to reduced mining services revenue.

The company expected to report underlying net profit after tax for 2014 to be in the range of A$260 million to A$300 million, down from the previous guidance of A$322 million, it said in a trading update.

Shares in WorleyParsons plunged 19.8 percent to a 4-1/2-year low of A$17.31 by 2338 GMT (18:38 PM EST).