FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia's WorleyParsons plunges 20 pct after profit warning
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Global Markets
November 19, 2013 / 11:51 PM / 4 years ago

Australia's WorleyParsons plunges 20 pct after profit warning

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Shares in Australia’s WorleyParsons Ltd (WOR.AX) fell as much as 20 pct on Wednesday morning, after the company cut its 2014 full-year profit guidance due to reduced mining services revenue.

The company expected to report underlying net profit after tax for 2014 to be in the range of A$260 million to A$300 million, down from the previous guidance of A$322 million, it said in a trading update.

Shares in WorleyParsons plunged 19.8 percent to a 4-1/2-year low of A$17.31 by 2338 GMT (18:38 PM EST).

Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.