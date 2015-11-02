Austrian far-right party ejects MP over anti-Semitic comments

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austria’s far-right Freedom Party (FPO) said on Monday it had expelled a member of its parliamentary group over anti-Semitic comments on Facebook and called on her to give up her seat.

The Freedom Party, which several polls suggest is the most popular in Austria, has gained support with an anti-immigration message during a massive influx of migrants into Europe, and has called for a border fence to be built around the country.

But the remark on Facebook last week, in which MP Susanne Winter expressed support for an anti-Semitic comment, had crossed a “red line”, her party said in a statement.

Winter, an MP since 2008, on Friday posted a link to an article in the German news magazine Der Spiegel that said Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban had blamed Europe’s migration crisis in part on what he described as a prominent financier’s support for human rights initiatives.

Another user responded to the posting with a comment that included the phrase, “The Zionist money-Jews worldwide are the problem,” according to Austrian media.

Winter replied: “You take the words out of my mouth :-) There is a lot I am not allowed to write. That is why I am all the more pleased by brave, independent people!”

The FPO offered Winter the chance to resign by 7 p.m. (11.00 p.m. ET) rather than be expelled from the party, but she did not do so.

“Given that up to this point in time no announcement has been made as to the resignation of Susanne Winter, she is hereby excluded from the Austrian Freedom Party with immediate effect. In addition, the FPO continues to call for her to give up her mandate (in parliament),” the party said in a statement.

Winter, a member of the Austria-Israel parliamentary group, has since deleted the exchange. She was not immediately available for comment on Monday but denies being anti-Semitic.

“Anti-Semitic ideas were, are and will always be completely abhorrent to me and I do not support this body of thought!” she said on Facebook on Sunday, the day the main Jewish community group called her “a disgrace to the Austrian parliament”.

Her Facebook exchange was also condemned by members of Austria’s main political parties and the speaker of parliament.

Freedom Party leader Heinz-Christian Strache, who failed last month in his bid to become mayor of Vienna, has denounced anti-Semitism on the campaign trail.

In 2012, however, he was accused of posting an anti-Semitic cartoon on his Facebook page. Austrian President Heinz Fischer Fischer called it “the low point of political culture, which deserves to be universally and roundly condemned”.

The cartoon showed a fat banker with a hooked nose and six-pointed star buttons on his sleeve gorging himself at the expense of a thin man representing “the people”.

Strache denied being anti-Semitic, after the cartoon provoked an outcry and prompted demands from the Jewish community that the political establishment condemn the act.