FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
One skier dies, another injured in Austrian avalanche
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Britain heads back to Brexit table
Economy
Britain heads back to Brexit table
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 26, 2016 / 2:54 PM / 9 months ago

One skier dies, another injured in Austrian avalanche

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - At least one person was killed and another seriously injured on Saturday when an avalanche in the Austrian Alps swept them down a steep, rocky slope, the Austrian news agency APA reported.

The two people, whose nationalities and genders were not given, were among eight skiers ascending a mountain near the village of Obergurgl just before 1300 CET/1200 GMT when they were caught in the snow slide at 3,000 meters (9842.52 ft) above sea level.

At least two people were uninjured and were able to notify rescue personnel.

The seriously injured person was transported by helicopter to a hospital in Innsbruck.

Reporting by John Miller in Zurich; Editing by Alexander Smith

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.