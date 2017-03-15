FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Avalanche in Austria kills four Swiss men
#World News
March 15, 2017 / 4:47 PM / 5 months ago

Avalanche in Austria kills four Swiss men

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - Four Swiss men were killed when their ski touring group was swept away by an avalanche in western Austria, police in the Tyrol region said on Wednesday.

Rescuers had used snow drilling machines to try to rescue the fourth man in the remote area near the Jochgrubenkopf, a roughly 2,450m-high peak, but found him dead, buried 10 meters deep in snow.

The group of eight people was using touring skis, with which one can climb and descend, making remote areas accessible.

"Four of them were able to free themselves (from the snow)," a spokeswoman for Tyrol police said.

The avalanche struck around 12:30 p.m. (1130 GMT), she said.

Reporting by Francois Murphy, additional reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Catherine Evans

