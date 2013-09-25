Austrian banks mostly well capitalized: central bank

The entrance of the Austrian National Bank is pictured in Vienna July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austrian banks are “well capitalized for the most part” despite some problems at individual lenders, the country’s central bank said on Wednesday.

Responding to a Breakingviews column about the state of the banking sector, the Austrian National Bank noted that the sector’s Tier 1 capital ratio had improved by around 65 basis points in 2012 to 11.0 percent of risk-weighted assets.

“Comparable international banks have higher capital quotas, but also higher leverage,” it said in a statement, adding that stress tests the central bank carried out in cooperation with the International Monetary Fund had shown solid results for the overall banking system.

“As is known there are some individual banks that are in programs specially agreed with the European Commission,” it added.

The highest-profile problem case is nationalized lender Hypo Alpe Adria, whose sale may cost Austrian taxpayers up to 5.4 billion euros in fresh capital by 2017 under a plan approved this month by the Commission.