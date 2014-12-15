Austrian banks set to stay put in Russia: central bank

The logo of UniCredit's Bank Austria unit is pictured at a branch office in Vienna March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austrian banks are set to hunker down in Russia despite a worsening business environment that casts a cloud over one of their most lucrative markets, Austria’s central bank said.

Lenders such as Raiffeisen Bank International (RBIV.VI) and UniCredit Bank Austria (CRDI.MI) rely heavily on profits from Russia, which are under pressure as the economy buckles and the rouble drops amid Western sanctions and weak energy prices.

“Russia was until now a strong earnings driver given very high credit quality (but) the current situation with sanctions, recession (and) a drop in oil prices does not of course point to an improvement but rather a worsening,” Austrian National Bank director Philip Reading told a news conference on Monday.

Still, central bank Governor Ewald Nowotny said he expected banks to stay in Russia even as they start to retrench in some other central and eastern Europe markets.

Austrian banks garnered respect and trust by persevering through a previous Russian crisis, Nowotny said while presenting the central bank’s semi-annual financial stability report.

“I assume that also now when there are difficult times that Austrian banks are prepared to stay on board and prove themselves to be an element of stability. As far as Ukraine goes, that is of course a much more difficult question.”

Raiffeisen and Bank Austria have been unable to sell their operations in Ukraine, whose economy is in crisis due to a standoff with Russia over separatist rebels in eastern Ukraine.

Nowotny said an era of brisk expansion in emerging Europe was over for banks as they get pickier on where to work. “It is surely not the case that there will be a general retreat, but rather a concentration on areas where you are strong.”

Banks should strengthen their capital base further to reflect new regulatory standards and their exposure to central and eastern Europe, the central bank also said.

Five big Austrian banks passed European stress tests of their ability to withstand shocks, but Volksbanken OTVVp.VI failed. It has announced plans to wind itself down next year, a step that will prompt big writedowns.

Asked if the European Central Bank (ECB) would let the wind-down go through without forcing its owners to plug the looming capital gap, Deputy Governor Andreas Ittner said: “There is no obstacle to pursuing further the plan as presented.”