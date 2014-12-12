FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Siemens challenges Bombardier contract win in Vienna
December 12, 2014 / 1:00 PM / 3 years ago

Siemens challenges Bombardier contract win in Vienna

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

People enter a building of Siemens in Berlin November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Hannibal

VIENNA (Reuters) - German group Siemens (SIEGn.DE) has filed an appeal challenging the city of Vienna’s selection this month of Canada’s Bombardier (BBDb.TO) to supply trams in a deal worth 562 million euros ($700 million), the city’s transport authority said on Friday.

A Wiener Linien spokesman said a Vienna court would now rule within weeks on the contract for as many as 156 streetcars.

He said the transport authority was confident its original decision to pick Bombardier would win the court’s backing.

Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Mark Potter

