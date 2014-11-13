Austria may near structural budget balance in 2015: panel

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austria may come close to eliminating its structural budget deficit next year, the euro zone country’s fiscal watchdog said on Thursday in forecasts slightly more upbeat than the government’s own outlook.

A structural deficit - which strips out one-off items and the impact of economic cycles - of 0.45 percent of gross domestic product counts as balancing the budget under EU rules, and Austria will near that, the Fiscal Council projected.

Based on the latest economic forecasts for the state from the WIFO think tank, Austria’s structural deficit will narrow from 1.3 percent in 2013 to 0.7 percent this year and 0.5 percent in 2015, the panel estimated.

Austria had originally projected an unchanged 1.0 percent structural deficit in 2015, but under pressure from the European Commission told Brussels last month it would trim another 0.3 point in 2015 before balancing the 2016 budget.

WIFO forecasts GDP growth of 0.8 percent this year and 1.2 percent in 2015 for the export-dependent economy.

The Fiscal Council said the headline budget deficit would hit 2.5 percent this year due to the costs of winding down nationalized lender Hypo Alpe Adria [HAABI.UL], then narrow to 1.4 percent in 2015.

It saw state debt peaking at nearly 86 percent of GDP at the end of this year.