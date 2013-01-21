FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dozens hurt in head-on Vienna commuter train crash
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
Energy & Environment
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 21, 2013 / 1:28 PM / in 5 years

Dozens hurt in head-on Vienna commuter train crash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A railway official talks on his mobile phone in front of two demolished S45 trains after a train crash in Vienna January 21, 2013. Two trains collided Monday morning, injuring 25 people, police said. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

VIENNA (Reuters) - Forty-one people were hurt - five of them seriously - when two crowded commuter trains crashed head-on in Vienna during the morning rush hour on Monday, authorities said.

The driver of one train and another person remained in critical condition after the mishap, the emergency services in the Austrian capital said.

Operations on the line had been switched to manual following a technical defect with a shunting switch, and a spokeswoman for Austrian railways said human error had not been ruled out as a possible cause of the crash.

“A train got permission to travel when it should not have,” she said.

Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Jon Boyle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.