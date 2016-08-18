FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Austria releases U.S. rapper Freddie Gibbs on bail
August 18, 2016 / 1:55 PM / a year ago

Austria releases U.S. rapper Freddie Gibbs on bail

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - U.S. rapper Freddie Gibbs was released on bail in Austria on Thursday after being charged with sexual assault, a Vienna court spokeswoman said.

Gibbs, 34, whose real name is Fredrick Tipton, was extradited from France over the accusation that he spiked a woman's drink and sexually abused her while he was on tour in Vienna last year. He denies any wrongdoing.

Gibbs was freed on bail of 50,000 euros ($56,560) and had to surrender his passport, the Vienna criminal court spokeswoman said.

Reporting by Francois Murphy; editing by Mark Heinrich

