FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Austrian court acquits U.S. rapper Gibbs of sexual assault
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
Cyber Risk
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
September 30, 2016 / 2:10 PM / a year ago

Austrian court acquits U.S. rapper Gibbs of sexual assault

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - U.S. rapper Freddie Gibbs was acquitted on Friday of sexually assaulting a woman in Austria, a Vienna court spokeswoman said.

Gibbs, 34, whose real name is Fredrick Tipton, was extradited from France to face charges that he spiked a woman's drink and sexually abused her while he was on tour in Vienna last year.

The rapper, who is from Gary, Indiana and whose album Pinata was selected by several publications as among the best of 2014, had denied any wrongdoing.

"Gibbs was acquitted of sexual assault," the spokeswoman said, adding the decision is not yet effective. Prosecutors have until Monday night to object.

Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Mark Trevelyan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.