Hong Kong uses 3D archive to preserve kung fu heritage
HONG KONG Kung fu master Wong Yiu-Kau stands in a Hong Kong studio and waits as his black suit is covered head to toe in reflective markers to capture his every motion.
VIENNA Vienna State Opera will be headed by a former pop radio boss and record company executive, Austria's Culture Ministry said on Wednesday, hoping to attract a younger audience to Austria's flagship music venue.
Bogdan Roscic, 52, will take up the post in 2020, moving from Sony's classical music unit which he has headed since 2009. Before then he worked at Decca Music Group and an Austrian pop music station, but has never been director of an opera house before.
He will replace Frenchman Dominic Meyer whose tenure, which started in 2010, has been marked by clashes with star conductors Franz Welser-Moest and Bertrand de Billy.
With one of the largest repertoires of any opera house, the Vienna State Opera caters to an audience of whom about a third are tourists. Many of them like to see three different operas in three days, a pressure some say has hurt innovation.
(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)
HONG KONG Kung fu master Wong Yiu-Kau stands in a Hong Kong studio and waits as his black suit is covered head to toe in reflective markers to capture his every motion.
BERLIN The truck attack on a Christmas market in Berlin on Monday evening is the latest blow for Europe's tourism industry, hitting a city that had been attracting more and more visitors in recent years.
CARACAS As a harrowing economic crisis makes food scarce for millions of Venezuelans, many families cannot buy their children Christmas presents, decorate their home, or even host a holiday dinner.