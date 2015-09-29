FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Think tanks see Austrian growth doubling in 2016
September 29, 2015 / 9:02 AM / 2 years ago

Think tanks see Austrian growth doubling in 2016

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austria’s main economic research institutes kept broadly unchanged on Tuesday their moderate 2015 growth forecasts for the export-dependent economy but expected private consumption boosted by tax reforms to help double growth rates next year.

The WIFO research institute, whose forecasts help form the basis for government economic policy, boosted its outlook for real growth in gross domestic product (GDP) in 2015 to 0.7 percent from the 0.5 percent it had seen in June.

It became slightly more optimistic for next year, revising up its forecast to 1.4 percent from 1.3 percent.

The IHS think tank also said the economy would expand 0.7 percent this year, unchanged from its June forecast, and 1.6 percent in 2016 - less optimistic than June’s 1.8 percent outlook.

Both said a tax reform package which is set to cut income tax from January would help domestic demand from the private sector, while low oil prices [O/R] and expected higher investments were also set to help growth.

The economy grew 0.4 percent in 2014 and expanded 0.3 percent in the second quarter of this year.

For a table of GDP forecasts see:

Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Michael Shields

