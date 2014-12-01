Austrian labor minister calls for tax cuts after jobless rate jumps

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austria’s labor minister said on Monday that the government should quickly cut taxes to spur the economy after the unemployment rate jumped in November, wading into a standoff within the ruling coalition over tax reform.

Labour Minister Rudolf Hundstorfer’s Social Democrats want to introduce a tax on millionaires to help finance lower income tax rates, while junior coalition partner the People’s Party has opposed new taxes.

The dispute over tax reform will come to a head next year and threatens to bring down the coalition barring a compromise. The coalition has set a deadline of March to agree on a package.

“Labour market policy will reach its limits without a sustainable revitalization of the economy and the resulting demand for labor,” Hundstorfer said in a statement, after data showed Austria’s jobless rate rose to 8.7 percent in November.

Hundstorfer said a plan announced by the European Commission last week that aims to generate more than 300 billion euros ($374 billion) in investments across the European Union was crucial.

“But above all tax reform that boosts purchasing power is urgently needed at the national level as well,” he said.

The number of people registered as unemployed swelled 9.9 percent from a year earlier to nearly 331,800, boosting the jobless rate by national definition from 8.1 percent in October and 8.0 percent in November 2013.

The numbers are not seasonally adjusted. Under harmonized European Union definitions, unemployment stands at 5.1 percent, the second-lowest in the EU after Germany but cold comfort for a country where fighting unemployment is a top political priority.

Austria’s economy is on the verge of recession after it shrank 0.3 percent quarter-on-quarter in July-September.

Hundstorfer also said his ministry was working on a budget-neutral housing construction program to take advantage of low interest rates.

“Quick implementation of this plan would be a significant contribution to having the situation on the labor market improve again in the course of next year,” he said.