Presidential candidate Norbert Hofer of the Austrian Freedom Party (FPOe) arrives at the polling station in his hometown Pinkafeld, Austria, May 22, 2016. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

VIENNA (Reuters) - Far-right Freedom Party candidate Norbert Hofer conceded defeat on Monday in Austria’s presidential election.

“Of course I am sad today. I would have liked to take care of our wonderful country for you as president,” he said on his Facebook page.

The contest between Hofer and independent candidate Alexander van der Bellen in Sunday’s election was too close to call and depended on postal ballots being counted on Monday.