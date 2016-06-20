FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Austrian officials worked around election law, court hears
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
World
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 20, 2016 / 1:18 PM / a year ago

Austrian officials worked around election law, court hears

Former presidential candidate Norbert Hofer of the Austrian Freedom Party (FPOe) addresses a news conference in Vienna, Austria, May 24, 2016.Heinz-Peter Bader

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - Electoral officials broke one of Austria's vote-counting rules in last month's presidential poll because it was almost impossible to implement, witnesses told the Constitutional Court on Monday as it examined a challenge to the result by the far-right Freedom Party (FPO).

FPO candidate Norbert Hofer, aspiring to be the first far-right head of state to be elected in a European Union country, lost narrowly to a former leader of the Greens Party. In announcing its challenge, the party cited irregularities on a "more than frightening" scale.

A lawyer for winning candidate Alexander Van der Bellen described the court testimony so far as not giving rise to any suspicions of manipulation.

"No manipulation is in any way apparent and it (the count) was largely carried out correctly," lawyer Maria Windhager told reporters outside the courtroom.

No other officials, when questioned, said they believed there had been any manipulation of the vote.

The FPO challenge focuses on most of the more than 700,000 postal ballots cast, which swung the election in favor of independent Van der Bellen. His margin of victory was roughly 31,000 votes, or less than one percentage point.

The Constitutional Court must decide whether the law was broken in such a way that the result might have been affected. If so, it can order remedies including a re-run. It aims to rule before Van der Bellen's inauguration scheduled for July 8.

The most widespread irregularity according to the FPO was that postal ballots were processed or counted before 9 a.m. the day after the Sunday election. The Interior Ministry agrees officials in several districts failed to wait until then.

"Because ... of the enormous amount of postal voting ballots it would barely have been possible to provide a result in time starting on the Monday at 9 a.m.," Innsbruck-Land voting district head Wolfgang Nairz told the court.

At the start of four days of public proceedings in which the court plans to hear around 90 witnesses, Nairz said his voting district had authorised him years ago to process ballots early. The candidates' lawyers dispute whether that is allowed.

An official from another of Austria's 117 voting districts, Southeastern Styria, told the court postal ballots were processed early there, too, because there would not have been enough people to handle them on the day after the election.

Other irregularities alleged by the FPO include that unauthorized people counted ballots. The Interior Ministry has countered that and other arguments by saying FPO observers signed documents stating the count was carried out correctly.

Election observers from various parties said they signed those documents without reading them.

"I assumed everything was in order," an FPO observer in Nairz's district, Johann Grassmair, said, adding that he did not know of the 9 a.m. rule at the time. "I am aware now."

Reporting by Francois Murphy and Kirsti Knolle; editing by Ralph Boulton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.