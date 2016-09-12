Austrian far right Freedom Party (FPOe) presidential candidate Norbert Hofer delivers a speech during the 'FPOe Summer Party' in Vienna, Austria, September 6, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Austrian presidential candidate Alexander Van der Bellen, who is supported by the Greens, arrives for a news conference in Vienna, Austria September 10, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

VIENNA Austria's government is expected to decide on Monday morning whether to postpone a scheduled re-run of May's presidential election, after some postal voters complained the seals on their ballot papers were faulty.

The interior ministry said it would make an announcement at 0900 GMT (05:00 a.m. EDT).

In the original ballot, Austria came within 31,000 votes of becoming the first western European country to elect a far-right head of state since World War Two.

Norbert Hofer of the anti-migrant Freedom Party (FPO) lost the vote by less than one percentage point to independent Alexander Van der Bellen, a former leader of the Green Party.

The Constitutional Court ordered a re-run, which was scheduled for Oct. 2, after a challenge by the FPO. Judges cited irregularities in the way some postal ballots were processed.

Hofer has led in recent opinion polls, and a far-right victory would resonate throughout the European Union, where migration driven by war and poverty in the Middle East and Africa has become a major political issue.

But Interior Minister Wolfgang Sobotka said on Friday he was considering postponing the new ballot, after some postal voters said the glue on their forms was not working properly, making the seals insecure.

A postponement would require a change to Austria's electoral law.

Sobotka may also address the issue, raised by local media, of the status of the 30,000-plus Austrians who have become eligible to vote by turning 16 since the first round of the election in April.

While not legally qualified to cast ballots in the re-run, they claim a moral right to do so.

(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; editing by John Stonestreet)