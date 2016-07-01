FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
July 1, 2016 / 1:07 PM / a year ago

Austrian election re-run likely to be in September or October - candidate

Alexander Van der Bellen supported by the Greens talks during his final election rally ahead of Austrian preseidential election in Vienna, Austria, April 22, 2016.Heinz-Peter Bader

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - A re-run of Austria's presidential run-off election is likely to be held in September or October, the candidate who was declared the winner of the May 22 vote said on Friday.

"The election will likely be held in late September or, at the latest, in early October," former Greens leader Alexander Van der Bellen, who beat Norbert Hofer of the far-right Freedom Party by less than a percentage point, told a news conference.

He was speaking after Austria's Constitutional Court ordered that the runoff vote be held again after various rules on the counting procedure were broken, though there was no proof the result was manipulated. A date for the re-run has yet to be set.

Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Louise Ireland

