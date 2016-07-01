Austrian election re-run likely to be in September or October - candidate

VIENNA (Reuters) - A re-run of Austria's presidential run-off election is likely to be held in September or October, the candidate who was declared the winner of the May 22 vote said on Friday.

"The election will likely be held in late September or, at the latest, in early October," former Greens leader Alexander Van der Bellen, who beat Norbert Hofer of the far-right Freedom Party by less than a percentage point, told a news conference.

He was speaking after Austria's Constitutional Court ordered that the runoff vote be held again after various rules on the counting procedure were broken, though there was no proof the result was manipulated. A date for the re-run has yet to be set.