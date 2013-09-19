Vienna Stock Exchange throws in towel on derivatives

The Vienna Stock Exchange (Wiener Boerse) logo is pictured at the entrance of its office building in Vienna, April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

VIENNA (Reuters) - The Vienna Stock Exchange has decided to halt trading in derivatives from March, it said on Thursday, throwing in the towel in the face of overpowering competition from Eurex.

It is another setback for the venerable bourse whose shrinking volumes have pushed it into cooperation talks that could lead to a merger with its upstart rival in Warsaw.

Options and futures on Austrian shares have been traded on the Eurex exchange in Frankfurt since 2006, it said in a terse statement after a supervisory board meeting.

“We have seen a steady increase in the Eurex exchange and unfortunately a decrease at the Vienna Stock Exchange,” a bourse spokeswoman said.

“Eurex is a huge competitor in the derivatives market and we are simply too small.”

Statistics on the Vienna Exchange’s website show just 13,353 derivatives contracts traded in August compared to over three times that amount on Eurex, according to the German exchange’s website.

The Vienna exchange still trades stocks, bonds, certificates and funds.