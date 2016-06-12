FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gladiators fight again in ancient Roman settlement in Austria
June 12, 2016 / 1:41 PM / a year ago

Gladiators fight again in ancient Roman settlement in Austria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Members of the "Familia Gladiatoria Carnuntina" fight in the historic amphitheatre during the Roman Festival at the archeological site of Carnuntum in Petronell, Austria, June 11, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

VIENNA (Reuters) - Gladiators reenacted fights in the amphitheatre of the ancient Roman city of Carnuntum whose archaeological remains stretch over 10 square kilometers (3.86 square miles) in eastern Austria.

Clad in leather armor and feathered metal helmets, men attacked one another with wooden batons and painted shields as children and women in Roman costumes looked on.

Archaeologists have reconstructed part of Carnuntum - which they say used to be a hub of the Roman Empire around 1,700 years ago - for tourists, who can now relive ancient Roman culture in the gladiator school, public baths and a museum.

Reporting By Leonhard Foeger; Writing by Shadia Nasralla

