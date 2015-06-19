Austria finance minister says sees no EU repercussions over Hypo, Heta

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austria’s finance minister does not see any repercussions from the European Commission over the country bailing in some of defunct bank Hypo Alpe Adria’s creditors last year or a debt moratorium introduced this year, he said on Friday.

The Commission is examining how Austria handled creditors of nationalized lender Hypo and the Heta vehicle [HAABI.UL] that Vienna set up to wind down the remnants of the defunct lender, the EU executive said last month.

Austria aims to impose losses on holders of around 890 million euros ($1 billion) of Hypo debt.

Furthermore, Austria’s FMA financial watchdog took control of Heta in March and froze its debt repayments under new EU rules on “bailing in” creditors of ailing financial institutions so that taxpayers alone do not have to shoulder the burden.

Both actions have entailed a web of legal action fueled by angered investors who thought they held had iron-clad state guarantees.

The European Union’s financial services commissioner, Jonathan Hill, “supports us very much and I am not aware that anyone is even thinking of a treaty violation process,” APA news agency quoted Hans Joerg Schelling as saying after euro zone finance ministers met in Luxemburg.

“We have no reason to believe that what we have done with Heta and the moratorium is threatened in any way.”

Heta, at the end of 2014, had a capital shortfall of 7 billion euros after writing down overvalued assets, at the upper end of the gap originally estimated at 4-7.6 billion euros.