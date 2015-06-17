Austrian 'bad bank' Heta has $7.9 billion capital hole

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austrian “bad bank” Heta Asset Resolution [HAABI.UL] had a capital shortfall of 7 billion euros ($7.9 billion) at the end of 2014 after writing down overvalued assets, at the upper end of the gap originally estimated at 4-7.6 billion euros.

The size of its capital hole will help determine the extent of debt “haircuts” that its creditors face.

The state wind-down vehicle for failed lender Hypo Alpe Adria gave the figures on Wednesday while reporting a 2014 loss of 7.9 billion euros under Austrian accounting standards.

Austria set up Heta last year to wind down Hypo Alpe Adria’s assets. Its balance sheet was worth 17.6 billion euros in 2013 but just 9.6 billion at the end of 2014.

The initial external audit had showed its balance sheet was overvalued by between 5.1 billon and 8.7 billion euros when calculated as a going concern rather than at break-up value.

Austria’s Financial Market Authority (FMA) watchdog took control of Heta in March and halted until May 2016 payments on more than 11 billion euros worth of debt after the state refused to plug the capital hole revealed in the audit.

The FMA is working out a plan on how to share the pain among creditors. Officials have declined to estimate how big a loss creditors would have to swallow to pay for Heta’s winding up.

Heta said on Wednesday it faced “significant risks” from a welter of lawsuits over the treatment of Hypo and Heta creditors, including German bank BayernLB [BAYLB.UL], the former Hypo Alpe Adria owner.

It said it also saw risks surrounding the planned sale of its Balkans network to private equity group Advent International and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.