FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Hiker, rescuer plunge to death in Austria as helicopter line gives way
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 5, 2017 / 10:28 AM / 2 months ago

Hiker, rescuer plunge to death in Austria as helicopter line gives way

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - A stranded Austrian mountain hiker and her would-be rescuer fell to their deaths when a line hoisting them into a police helicopter gave way, sending them and the woman's husband plunging into a gorge below.

The husband was critically injured but survived the incident on Sunday in Styria province, local police said on Monday.

The police helicopter had responded to a distress signal from the Viennese couple, and a 28-year-old officer had attached himself and the two of them to the rescue line. The cause of the accident was still under investigation.

Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Mark Trevelyan

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.