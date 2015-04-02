Austrian court rebuffs Hypo investors, case still open

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austria’s Constitutional Court said on Thursday that individual banks, insurers and other investors affected by a 2014 law imposing losses on junior creditors of defunct lender Hypo Alpe Adria could not take their case directly to the high court.

Such investors, including former Hypo owner BayernLB and insurer Uniqa, instead have to go through lower courts first, the court said, citing formal legal grounds for the verdict.

Several have already filed suit in other courts, so the verdict announced on Thursday has little practical impact.

The high court reiterated it expected to decide on the merits of the case by September or October.

Austria nationalized Hypo in 2009 from Germany’s BayernLB [BAYLB.UL] to stave off a collapse. Last year, Vienna decided to wind down most of the ailing lender via “bad bank” Heta Asset Resolution [HAABI.UL] rather than let it go bust.

It entered uncharted territory for debt markets by wiping out nearly 900 million euros ($974 million) in subordinated Hypo debt, despite guarantees from Hypo’s home province of Carinthia. The law also seized 800 million euros from BayernLB to help cover wind-down costs.

Constitutional Court Chief Justice Gerhart Holzinger told reporters he expected his court to eventually have to deal with Austrian regulators’ move last month to take control of bad bank Heta and freeze its debt repayments, but this case had not reached the high court yet.

Battles over Hypo’s nationalization are being played out in other courts as well. In December, Austria sued BayernLB for 3.5 billion euros, alleging the German bank misled it over the true financial state of Hypo in 2009.

The suit opened a new front in a web of litigation over who pays for the mess at Hypo, whose near-failure after a decade of breakneck expansion at home and in the Balkans has already cost taxpayers in both Germany and Austria billions of euros.

($1 = 0.9238 euros)