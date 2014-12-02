Panel blasts Austria's handling of stricken Hypo

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austria bungled its handling of stricken lender Hypo Alpe Adria [HAABI.UL] and let former owner BayernLB off the hook when nationalizing Hypo in 2009, a panel of experts looking into the affair said on Tuesday.

Under pressure over the mounting costs of winding down Hypo, the government created the five-member panel of financial and legal experts in March.

Its final report depicted a bank growing too rapidly, ignoring risk and funding itself cheaply thanks to debt guarantees that its home province of Carinthia could never honor.

When the financial crisis abruptly ended Hypo’s expansion, Vienna agreed to buy the bank from Germany’s BayernLB [BAYLB.UL] without preparing itself properly for negotiations, the panel said.

Austrian authorities then dragged their feet about solving Hypo’s problems for fear of boosting state debt, it said, and misjudged the importance of working with the European Commission on a revamp plan.

Supervisors and auditors either turned a blind eye or did not act decisively enough to head off disaster at the bank, which has absorbed 5.5 billion euros ($6.83 billion) in state aid in Austria’s worst post-war financial debacle.

Government officials declined comment, saying they needed to study the panel’s findings.

The report is especially damaging to the conservative People’s Party, whose ex-leader, Josef Proell, was finance minister when Hypo was nationalised. Opposition parties say they will use the report as material for an expected parliamentary investigation.

Austrian officials have insisted they had no choice but to take over Hypo. Otherwise, they say, around 20 billion euros in debt guarantees from Carinthia would have suddenly come due if BayernLB followed through on threats to let Hypo go bust.

The panel rejected that argument because an “emergency nationalization” was “not the only alternative”, it said. It questioned why Austria did not take a harder line with BayernLB, which faced risk exposure of 6 billion to 8.2 billion euros.

The Hypo episode is being played out in courts, with BayernLB trying to recover more than 2 billion in loans it left with Hypo that Austria refuses to repay.

Austria passed a law this year wiping out holders of subordinated Hypo debt guaranteed by Carinthia and seizing 800 million euros from BayernLB.

Hypo has since become a “bad bank” that will wind down remaining assets over years, a step that will increase Austria’s 2014 debt and deficits higher. Its Balkans network is up for sale.