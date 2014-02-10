Austrian watchdog warns against letting Hypo go bust

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austria’s markets watchdog has warned the government against letting nationalized lender Hypo Alpe Adria go bust, saying it was impossible to gauge the risks of such a move.

Austria had to nationalize Hypo in 2009 after a decade of breakneck expansion at home and in the Balkans - fuelled by debt guarantees from its home province of Carinthia - pushed the bank to the brink of bankruptcy.

The government wants healthier banks to help support its recovery, but with many of their shareholders opposing such a move, finance minister Michael Spindelegger said at the weekend he no longer ruled out letting Hypo go under.

“This is an incalculable adventure. We should orient ourselves toward countries like Germany that wind down banks in an orderly way. We should not orient ourselves to countries like Cyprus,” Financial Market Authority (FMA) co-head Helmut Ettl told reporters on Monday, echoing the line from Austria’s central bank.

“The biggest risks are of course an infection of creditworthiness of the Republic (of Austria) given the Carinthian guarantees,” he said, referring to around 12.5 billion euros ($17 billion) worth of debt guarantees from Hypo’s home province.

The government wants banks such as Raiffeisen Bank International, Erste Group and Bank Austria to support a bad bank that would absorb toxic assets from Hypo and relieve its chronic need for fresh capital.

However, Raiffeisen Chief Executive Karl Sevelda told a newspaper the government would find it hard to get commercial lenders to back a “bad bank” for Hypo because shareholders oppose the idea.

As top government officials and bankers met at the chancellery to discuss Hypo on Monday, finance minister Spindelegger told reporters: “Everything has to be discussed, that is clear.”

“But we have got a clear list of priorities from the task force (advising on Hypo) and insolvency is not a priority there, rather that banks should take part and that is the topic at hand today.”

Austrian central bank chief Ewald Nowotny, a clear opponent of letting Hypo go under, told reporters he wanted a quick decision on how to proceed.

“Detailed questions can be discussed later,” he added on his way into the meeting.

The FMA’s Ettl said any option the government chooses will be expensive because even if banks take part in any solution they would likely do so only by diverting some of the money they now pay under a bank levy into a new vehicle for Hypo.

Like the central bank, the FMA urged the government to decide on an approach by the end of the first quarter.

The FMA’s other co-head, Klaus Kumpfmueller, said the watchdog would not advise banks whether to take part as each lender had to do its own due diligence on the matter.