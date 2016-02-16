Chancellor says Austria preparing for new immigration routes

VIENNA (Reuters) - Chancellor Werner Faymann said Austria was preparing for asylum seekers to switch to other routes at its southern borders when a new management system at its main crossing point in Spielfeld becomes effective.

“We have issued an order to prepare the technical basis to be immediately able to introduce border controls at the Brenner crossing and at the Arnoldstein crossing,” Faymann said at a press conference on Tuesday.

The new system at Spielfeld on Austria’s border with Slovenia aims to speed up applications and making the country less attractive to asylum seekers.

Austria has largely served as a corridor into neighboring Germany for the hundreds of thousands of people, many of them Syrian refugees, who have streamed onto its territory since the two countries threw open their borders to them in September.