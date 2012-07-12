Italy not expected to request bail-out: Fekter

VIENNA (Reuters) - Italy is not expected to request a bail-out from the European Union, Austrian Finance Minister Maria Fekter said on Thursday.

“We have no reason at the moment to believe that Italy will make a request,” Fekter told reporters on the sidelines of an International Monetary Fund conference in Vienna.

Fekter said the EU’s EFSF rescue fund had sufficient resources to meet Spanish demands and that a decision on Cyprus would be made in the coming days.