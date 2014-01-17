FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Austrian court ends insemination ban for lesbian pairs
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Lifestyle
January 17, 2014 / 4:20 PM / 4 years ago

Austrian court ends insemination ban for lesbian pairs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austria’s constitutional court has overturned a ban on sperm donations for lesbian couples, giving parliament an end-2014 deadline to amend a law that it said wrongly kept such women from fulfilling a wish for children.

The high court found no “especially convincing or grave reasons” to support such a ban, a standard set by the European Court of Human Rights, it said in a summary of the ruling.

It dismissed legislators’ argument that using donated sperm to impregnate women in same-sex partnerships could foster surrogate motherhood, saying this method of artificial insemination posed no special ethical or moral issues.

It also rejected arguments that such bans were needed to protect families, noting same-sex couples did not replace heterosexual marriages so could not jeopardize them.

The ruling applied specifically to lesbian couples, so left open whether single women were also covered. It did not address whether gay men should be allowed to have children via surrogate mothers, the summary said.

Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Mark Trevelyan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.