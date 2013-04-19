FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hotelier trapped in Austrian lift for four days
April 19, 2013 / 4:15 PM / 4 years ago

Hotelier trapped in Austrian lift for four days

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - The Swedish manager of an Austrian hotel was trapped in a faulty lift for four days before a bread delivery man heard his cries for help on Friday, police said.

The 58-year-old was in good physical condition after his ordeal in the spa town of Bad Gastein near Salzburg, police in the mountainous Austrian province said.

“He told police he had done a hunting course with survival training in the Swedish military, which stood him in good stead in this case,” a police statement said.

The delivery man, a friend of the hotel manager, alerted the fire brigade after letting himself in with his own key to drop off a pile of mail that had accumulated outside the hotel door.

Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Mike Collett-White

