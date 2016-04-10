FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Austrian interior minister to leave government, party confirms
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 10, 2016 / 5:22 PM / a year ago

Austrian interior minister to leave government, party confirms

Austria's Interior Minister Johanna Mikl-Leitner addresses a news conference in Vienna, Austria, in this April 5, 2016 file photo. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - Interior Minister Johanna Mikl-Leitner, often the face of Austria’s increasingly tough line on immigration, is leaving the government and plans to swap jobs with the deputy governor of her home province, Lower Austria, her party said on Sunday.

Vice-Chancellor Reinhold Mitterlehner, who heads the center-right People’s Party (OVP), confirmed that its leadership had approved the decision, speaking at a joint news conference with Mikl-Leitner and her planned replacement, Wolfgang Sobotka.

“Now that we have the decision of the party leadership, we will clear it with the president and of course with the chancellor,” Mitterlehner said, adding that the job switch should take place within about two weeks.

The announcement confirmed reports on Saturday that the party was planning the move. Mikl-Leitner and Sobotka praised each other, giving little indication of any change in policy.

Chancellor Werner Faymann, a Social Democrat, said in a statement: “It is the coalition partner’s decision, which I respect, of course.”

Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.