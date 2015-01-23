FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Salzburg's Mozart festival features his music. And dancing horses
January 23, 2015 / 12:30 PM / 3 years ago

Salzburg's Mozart festival features his music. And dancing horses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Horses and riders perform on stage during a dress rehearsal of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's cantata "Davide penitente" in Salzburg January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler (AUSTRIA - Tags: SOCIETY ANIMALS)

SALZBURG, Austria (Reuters) - Salzburg’s annual Mozart Week has something new this year. Along with the usual performances of music by Austria’s most famous composer, it’s got a ballet. Danced by horses.

A dozen horses from the equestrian academy at Versailles performed in a sandy arena in front of rough stone arcades carved into a mountain side that sheltered an orchestra and choir. Led by the French horse choreographer Bartabas -- the only name he uses -- they improvised circular ballet movements to the music of Mozart.

“I don’t tell a story, I suggest rhythm, moments,” Bartabas said.

Salzburg’s Mozart Week runs until Feb. 1. Tickets range in price up to 150 euros ($169).

($1 = 0.8898 euros)

Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Larry King

