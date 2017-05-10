FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Austrian chancellor urges coalition partner to stay in government
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 10, 2017 / 12:08 PM / 3 months ago

Austrian chancellor urges coalition partner to stay in government

Austrian Chancellor Christian Kern addresses a news conference in Vienna, Austria, May 10, 2017.Leonhard Foeger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austrian Chancellor Christian Kern on Wednesday urged the conservative party in his coalition government to keep working with his Social Democrats rather than force a snap election after its leader announced he was stepping down.

Vice Chancellor Reinhold Mitterlehner, who also heads the conservative People's Party, said earlier that he was resigning, raising the question of whether the often quarrelsome coalition would collapse.

"I am convinced that it makes sense to use the more than a year ahead to make the necessary changes in our country," Kern told a quickly convened news conference. The government's term runs until autumn of next year.

Reporting by Shadia Nasralla and Francois Murphy; Editing by Kevin Liffey

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.