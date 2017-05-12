FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
Austrian chancellor says will lead minority government if necessary: paper
#World News
May 12, 2017 / 2:28 PM / 3 months ago

Austrian chancellor says will lead minority government if necessary: paper

Austrian Chancellor Christian Kern addresses a news conference in Vienna, Austria, May 10, 2017.Leonhard Foeger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austrian Chancellor Christian Kern opposes a snap parliamentary election called for by conservative Foreign Minister Sebastian Kurz and will seek to press ahead with a minority government if necessary, Kern said in an interview published on Friday.

Kurz is widely expected to take over the reins of his People's Party but has made such a move conditional on being given more powers than its current head, who is stepping down.

"We do not want a snap election. We will keep trying to achieve sensible solutions, including with variable majorities if necessary," Kern said in an interview with newspaper Die Presse, adding: "If he (Kurz) does not want to (carry on), he should step down immediately. We still have options."

(This version of the story changes source of second quote to a senior member of the government from Kern's Social Democratic Party, speaking on Kern's behalf, from Kern himself.)

Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Hugh Lawson

