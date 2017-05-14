Austrian foreign minister says to propose snap election on Monday

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austrian Foreign Minister and new conservative leader Sebastian Kurz will meet Chancellor Christian Kern on Monday and suggest that they jointly propose a snap parliamentary election be held, Kurz said on Sunday.

"I will meet Chancellor Christian Kern and President (Alexander) Van der Bellen tomorrow and make a suggestion," he told a news conference.

"From my point of view the first step must be that we reach a joint decision in favor of snap elections," he said, adding that he wanted the election to be held after the summer.