Main challenger to favorite for Austrian chancellor pulls out
May 12, 2016 / 11:36 AM / a year ago

Main challenger to favorite for Austrian chancellor pulls out

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - The main challenger to the favorite to succeed Werner Faymann as Austrian chancellor and head of the Social Democratic Party (SPO) has pulled out of the race, he said on Thursday.

Gerhard Zeiler, former head of state broadcaster ORF, was widely seen as running second to rail chief Christian Kern as the party debates whom to put forward as successor to Faymann.

“Gerhard Zeiler has told (acting SPO leader) Mr (Michael) Haeupl that he is not available for a confrontational candidacy against Christian Kern,” a spokesman for Zeiler said in a statement.

Faymann stepped down on Monday.

Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Writing by Francois Murphy; Editing by Louise Ireland

