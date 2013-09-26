FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Raiffeisen to buy specialist units to cut more costs
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
September 26, 2013 / 10:48 AM / 4 years ago

Raiffeisen to buy specialist units to cut more costs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - Raiffeisen Zentralbank RZB.UL, the parent of Raiffeisen Bank International (RBIV.VI), plans to bring four of its eight independent specialist units into the wider group to cut costs.

The Austrian banking group said on Thursday the move would cut its capital adequacy ratio by 0.2 percentage points but save 25 million euros ($34 million) a year from 2017, part of a wider cost-cutting drive by the group.

RZB’s core Tier 1 capital ratio was 10.2 percent of risk-weighted assets at the end of June.

The bank’s international arm RBI, a leading lender in eastern Europe, said on Tuesday it aimed to slash costs by up to 450 million euros by the end of 2016.

“After five years of crisis it is high time to question the existing set-up,” said RZB executive Johannes Schuster, who runs marketing, customer relations, treasury and distribution.

RZB will buy the parts it does not already own of Raiffeisen Capital Management (KAG), company financing bank Raiffeisen Factor Bank, and the house building finance and savings banks Raiffeisen Wohnbaubank and Raiffeisen Bausparkasse.

The seller is the group of Raiffeisen Landesbanken, which owns RZB.

RZB plans to cut 10 percent of jobs at these plus three other specialist units, a total of about 120 jobs. A further 400 to 500 staff will be brought into group-wide departments such as human resources, legal, marketing and IT. ($1=0.7403 euros)

Reporting by Angelika Gruber; Writing by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Greg Mahlich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.