Austrian poacher shoots three, takes police hostage
September 17, 2013 / 9:51 AM / 4 years ago

Austrian poacher shoots three, takes police hostage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - A suspected game poacher in Austria shot two policeman and a paramedic after they tried to arrest him in woodland, police said on Tuesday.

A police spokeswoman could not immediately elaborate on a short statement from the Lower Austrian police, which did not say whether the three were alive or dead.

The suspect fled by car from the scene near the Lower Austrian town of Annaberg to his farmhouse near the city of Melk, about 70 km (40 miles) away, where he is surrounded by special forces.

The Austria Press Agency said a third policeman had been taken hostage by the gunman, who was shooting at the special forces from inside his farmhouse.

Police said a policeman was missing.

Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; editing by Elizabeth Piper

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
