Masked gunmen wound man near Vienna airport
July 15, 2013 / 4:02 PM / 4 years ago

Masked gunmen wound man near Vienna airport

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - A man was shot and wounded near Vienna airport on Monday after his car was forced off the road by two masked men who fled the scene in a car, police said.

The man, a builder, was shot in the thigh with a handgun but managed to drive to the airport to raise the alarm, Lower Austrian police said in a statement. The victim had been driving to Vienna from Slovakia.

Earlier, the Austria Press Agency had reported that two people had been shot in the incident.

Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
