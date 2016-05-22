FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Three dead, 11 injured in concert shooting in Austria
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
May 22, 2016 / 8:01 AM / a year ago

Three dead, 11 injured in concert shooting in Austria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - A man shot dead two people and wounded 11 others before turning the gun on himself at a concert organized by a motorcycle club in western Austria on Sunday, a police spokeswoman said.

The shooting took place at around 3 a.m. (2100 GMT) at the concert in Nenzing, a market town near the border with Liechtenstein. Around 150 people attended the event.

The police spokeswoman said that after a row with his girlfriend, the 27-year-old shooter grabbed a gun from his car and fired randomly into the crowd. The girlfriend was unharmed.

Police said the full circumstances of the incident were not yet known and that investigations were ongoing.

Writing by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Mark Heinrich

