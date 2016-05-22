Three dead, 11 injured in concert shooting in Austria

VIENNA (Reuters) - A man shot dead two people and wounded 11 others before turning the gun on himself at a concert organized by a motorcycle club in western Austria on Sunday, a police spokeswoman said.

The shooting took place at around 3 a.m. (2100 GMT) at the concert in Nenzing, a market town near the border with Liechtenstein. Around 150 people attended the event.

The police spokeswoman said that after a row with his girlfriend, the 27-year-old shooter grabbed a gun from his car and fired randomly into the crowd. The girlfriend was unharmed.

Police said the full circumstances of the incident were not yet known and that investigations were ongoing.