Walker catches boa constrictor on Austrian riverbank
July 24, 2012 / 10:23 AM / in 5 years

Walker catches boa constrictor on Austrian riverbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A boa constrictor snake is seen at Zoological Garden in San Jose, August 20, 2007. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

VIENNA (Reuters) - A man walking along a riverbank in the Austrian city of Salzburg came across and captured a 2.3 meter (7.5 foot) boa constrictor, an animal rescue group said on Tuesday.

“That was brave but we do not recommend imitating him because it is dangerous,” Susanne Hemetsberger, head of the Austrian Animal Protection Association, said in a statement. Constrictors squeeze their prey to death before swallowing it.

Efforts to find the owner of the 7-kg (15.5-pound) snake have been fruitless, and Hemetsberger said the incident last Friday was probably a case of an owner setting loose an exotic pet that had proved too much to handle. The snake was in good condition and was staying at an animal shelter.

Reporting by Michael Shields, editing by Tim Pearce

