FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Austria's Faymann sees government coalition lasting
Sections
Featured
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 26, 2014 / 9:23 AM / 3 years ago

Austria's Faymann sees government coalition lasting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Austrian Finance Minister and Vice-Chancellor Michael Spindelegger (L) and Chancellor Werner Faymann attend a news conference after the summer cabinet meeting in Vienna July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austrian Chancellor Werner Faymann expects the country’s governing coalition to last until the next national elections, he said after Vice Chancellor Michael Spindelegger resigned.

“I expect it will hold until 2018,” Social Democrat leader Faymann told a news conference on Tuesday.

Spindelegger, who was also finance minister, earlier resigned from all his posts, citing lack of support from his conservative People’s Party over tax reform.

Reporting by Georgina Prodhan and Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Michael Shields

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.