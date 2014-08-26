Austria's Faymann sees government coalition lasting

Austrian Finance Minister and Vice-Chancellor Michael Spindelegger (L) and Chancellor Werner Faymann attend a news conference after the summer cabinet meeting in Vienna July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austrian Chancellor Werner Faymann expects the country’s governing coalition to last until the next national elections, he said after Vice Chancellor Michael Spindelegger resigned.

“I expect it will hold until 2018,” Social Democrat leader Faymann told a news conference on Tuesday.

Spindelegger, who was also finance minister, earlier resigned from all his posts, citing lack of support from his conservative People’s Party over tax reform.