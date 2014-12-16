Aldi's Austrian arm launches new telecoms service, undercuts rival

VIENNA (Reuters) - Hofer, the Austrian arm of German discounter Aldi, will launch a new mobile telecommunications service which will be cheaper than another new market entrant, it said on Tuesday, increasing price pressure at a time when competition is set to rise.

Around 16 new entrants will be allowed to liven up Austria’s telecoms market as mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) as part of regulatory conditions in the wake of Hutchison Whampoa’s acquisition of Orange Austria in 2013.

MVNOs pay for using capacity on the infrastructure of other telecoms service operators. Renting out infrastructure to newcomers can increase competition but can also bring in additional income for existing providers.

Prices have increased about 20 percent since the deal and regulators had singled out Hofer as particularly well-placed to dampen down prices, not least due to its large retail network of around 450 branches.

Hofer’s offers, available from Jan. 2, include a package of minutes, text messages and data for 9.90 euros ($12) per month. Hofer will use the network of T-Mobile Austria, part of Deutsche Telekom.

Earlier this month, competitor UPC, owned by Liberty Global, launched a new mobile service as an MVNO using the network of Hutchison Whampoa’s unit Drei, with offers starting at 14.90 euros per month.

The third entrant will most likely be Mass Response, a televoting firm.

($1 = 0.7987 euros)