FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 hours ago
Turkish economy minister says will visit Austria this month after row
#Trump
#Technology
#CyberRisk
#FutureofMoney
#Energy&Environment
#WiderImage
Sections
Featured
Wells Fargo trims auto loans as market cools
Business
Wells Fargo trims auto loans as market cools
How two Venezuelan car dealers seized an auto factory
Venezuela
How two Venezuelan car dealers seized an auto factory
Streaming TV apps grapple with password sharing
Technology
Streaming TV apps grapple with password sharing
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 12, 2017 / 8:01 AM / 3 hours ago

Turkish economy minister says will visit Austria this month after row

1 Min Read

Turkey's Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci makes a speech in Cologne, Germany, March 5, 2017.Wolfgang Rattay

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci said on Wednesday he will visit Austria this month after it barred him from attending an event to mark the anniversary of last year's failed coup in Turkey.

Austria's move this week followed a similar step by the Netherlands and echoed restrictions imposed earlier this year by several EU countries on Turkish ministers seeking to address Turks living in Europe ahead of a referendum in Turkey.

Zeybekci was speaking to reporters in the capital Ankara.

Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.