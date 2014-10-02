Austria's Volksbanken AG to be wound down, bondholders spared

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austria’s part-nationalized lender Volksbanken AG (VBAG) is to be wound down to avoid a looming capital crunch it was struggling to plug, it said on Thursday.

The bank said it had not coordinated the plan, which still requires regulatory approval, with the European Central Bank, which has been undertaking health checks of the euro zone’s biggest lenders before taking on direct supervision of them next month.

Chief Executive Stephan Koren said the bank did not know the results of related stress tests which are due to be revealed at the end of this month and will identify banks with capital shortfalls.

“We see the gaps that we have seen for two years, and we need a solution for this,” Koren told reporters, noting it would have required nearly 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) in fresh capital in the years ahead under new international rules.

With the state opposed to injecting more aid on top of the 1.35 billion euros Volksbanken has already got, and the dozens of regional banks that own a majority of the Volksbanken group’s flagship bank unwilling to chip in, Volksbanken AG had to act, he said.

VBAG will give up its banking license eventually as it winds down its remaining assets, freeing it from minimum bank capital requirements and relieving pressure on the rest of the group.

One source familiar with the situation said Volksbanken’s capital needs were well known but it came out with the plans now so that markets did not “overreact” to the results of the industry wide European stress tests.

The bank has 5.7 billion euros ($7.22 billion) of non-core businesses and 13.1 billion euros of core assets after years of slashing its balance sheet under an EU-approved revamp. It will transfer some assets to another group bank, probably in the first half of 2015, and wind down the rest over years.

STRESS TESTS LOOM

The move will not require more state aid or boost state debt, Koren said, adding the step would not “bail in” creditors or prevent the bank from repaying debt on schedule.

Investors who have loaned Volksbanken about 5.7 billion euros will not lose out, and neither will depositors owed about 1.9 billion euros, the bank said.

A rescue in 2012 gave the Austrian state a 43 percent stake in the bank, which aims to sell its non-core assets by 2017.

The ECB, which must approve the plan, is reviewing whether the euro zone’s biggest banks have the financial strength to withstand future crises.

Sources close to the situation had told Reuters in August that Volksbanken did not have enough capital to pass the stress test, which comes before the ECB takes over as the euro zone’s financial supervisor on Nov. 4.

The ECB, which has warned that it would not hesitate to close banks that fall short of the mark in the tests, declined to comment on Thursday’s announcement.

Earlier on Thursday sources familiar with the plan said the flagship bank would be turned into a “bad bank” and wound down. [ID:nL6N0RX47F]

Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling, who was Volksbanken’s chairman until last month, said this week that Austria was preparing a response that did not involve state aid in case Volksbanken failed the stress test.